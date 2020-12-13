The Chief Executive Officer of Rainoil, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, has debunked viral reports of his alleged arrest over a plot to assassinate Prince Ned Nwoko.

The oil magnate stated that the story was a bid to embarrass and tarnish his reputation.

Last week, social media was awash with the alleged arrest of the billionaire businessman over an issue with Nwoko.

Ogbechie and Nwoko hail from Idumuje Ugboko in Delta State.

A source who claimed to know everything that transpired, said: “In the petition, Ned Nwoko alleged the following:

“He is from Idumuje Ugboko and he was allocated land to build on, which he wants to build a University. The King, whom he referred to as Prince Nonso Nwoko, is not in support of the land allocation.

“Due to some fracas in Idumuje Ugboko, two Idumuje Ugboko indigenes are in detention at the Kuje Prisons in Abuja.

“A completely different prisoner whom Ned Nwoko mentioned by name, who was also in Kuje Prison, alleged that he overheard the two prisoners who are from Idumuje Ugboko saying that they plan to assassinate Ned Nwoko.

“The third prisoner, known to Ned, also stated that he overheard them saying that they are sponsored by an Oil Magnate.

“According to Ned Nwoko, this third prisoner contacted Regina Daniels, one of Ned Nwoko’s wives, and reported to Regina what he heard in prison.

“Ned Nwoko stated in his petition that the only Oil Magnate he knows is ‘Chief Gabriel Ogbechie who owns petrol station.’

“Ned Nwoko in the petition also alleged that there is a plan to compromise his own lawyer, not to plead his own case properly in court.

“Ned Nwoko also attached a print out of the WhatsApp chats between the prisoner in Kuje Prisons and Regina Daniels.

“Ned Nwoko signed off the petition himself.”

The source also stated that not only are these allegations funny and alien to Ogbechie, too many questions are also begging for answers.

He said: “How did the said prisoner get the phone number of Ned’s wife, Regina?

“Are prisoners now allowed to use phones?

“Where was Ogbechie’s name mentioned.

“Or because he is an oil magnate, then he must be the suspect?

“Where and when did the meeting hold and who and who attended?”

Reacting to the reports, Ogbechie said: “I pointed out to the police that I have absolutely no idea of what Ned Nwoko was alleging.

“Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels are in the best position to explain the relationship between Regina Daniels and a prisoner in Kuje Prisons.

“I wonder what relationship Regina Daniels has with a supposedly random prisoner to the extent of exchanging phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

“Besides, the random prisoner who is apparently an acquaintance of Ned Nwoko family only alleged that he heard them mention an Oil Magnate.

“Therefore the assertion that the Oil Magnate is ‘Chief Gabriel Ogbechie’ is entirely that of Ned Nwoko.

“I left the police station within an hour of my arrival.

“And I had barely arrived my house in Abuja when the WhatsApp message went out that I had been arrested.

“It was obviously prepared even before my decision to honour the police invitation, all in a bid to embarrass and tarnish my reputation. Thanks!”