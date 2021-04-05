Downpour on Monday disrupted some activities at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

The rain, which started around 4:45pm, forced officials of the sporting fiesta to halt some outdoor games, including swimming and tennis.

Meanwhile, Edo State has won the gold medal of the six-aside cricket event at the festival tagged Edo 2020.

Edo beat Kwara and Lagos to silver and bronze medals respectively.

Also, Rachael Tonjo, the record holder in the swimming event, won gold medal for the host state.

Tonjo, who is an Olympian, told the News Agency of Nigeria that it had been her dream winning the most prestigious medal.

She said: “That was my dream all through preparation and I am happy my dream has come true.

“It is not easy training every time.

“I have been training for long.

“You know the games suffered several postponements.”

The gold medalist, who noted that she had represented the country at various international sport events, said she hoped to win gold medal at world sport event soon.

Tonjo said: “I have represented Nigeria at international sporting events like All African games.

“I have been to Olympic just like they announced.

“I was in Brazil in 2016, West African competition.

“My hope for some years to come is to win gold medal at world sports event.”