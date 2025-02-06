Railway unions shelve strike, pledge support for new NRC MD, Opeifa

The two labour unions of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) have agreed to cancel all strike action and partner with the new management in achieving the mandate of President Bola Tinubu for the rail sector.

NRC’s managing director, Dr Kayode Opeifa disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, the labour leaders passed the resolution after a meeting with the management where all their grievances were tabled for discussion.

Opeifa, who described the maiden meeting with the workers’ leaders as “productive with mutual understanding of all issues raised,” noted that while some matters raised by the unions were assigned for further discussion at directorate level, others; such as the medical personnel allowance, were instantly resolved.

“The unions have reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with the management and provide all the necessary support to ensure that train services operate at maximum efficiency, to boost the growth of the sector.

“Their contribution will as well reduce the prices of goods and services to achieve Mr President’s mandate,” he said.

Opeifa expressed happiness at the outcome of the meeting, adding that with the workforce behind him, he would work at optimising railway operations in the country.

He assured that the management would remain committed to the welfare of the workers and ensure that their work as well as living conditions would be adequately catered for under his leadership.

The labour unions had during Opeifa’s resumption indicated their willingness to drop their agitations in deference to the new managing director who they described as a member of the human rights family.

Earlier, the National President of the National Union of Railway Workers (NUR), led by Comrade Innocent Ajiji, lauded Opeifa for his frankness.

Ajiji appreciated Opeifa’s willingness to listen attentively to their grievances adding that the union would hold tenaciously to the promises extracted from him during the meeting.

Corroborating the NUR president, Comrade Marcel Okeke, President, the Senior Staff Association of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, said their decision to rein in the workers was informed by the human rights pedigree of the new managing director, and his openness during the meeting.

According to Okeke, the union leaders were enamoured by the fact that Opeifa was once a comrade.

He added that the union leaders were optimistic that railway workers would enjoy a new deal and lease of life under his leadership.

They reached the truce just as the Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, assured that under him, the NRC management would continue to foster greater collaboration with the unions for the purpose of promoting industrial harmony

