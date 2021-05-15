The Police Command in Kaduna State on Saturday said it had arrested five suspected rail tracks vandals and recovered two trucks loaded with locomotive rail track sleepers.

The spokesperson for the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, announced the arrest in a statement he issued in Kaduna.

Jalige said the command on May 13, acted on reliable information, arrested five suspected rail trail vandals in Dalle Village of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state and recovered the items.

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and effort is being intensified to identify all those involved in the destruction of the critical national infrastructure.

Jalige made clarification on the video and pictures of a vandalised rail track circulating on social media platforms which was said to be the Abuja–Kaduna rail track.

“The Command wishes to clarify and allay the fear of all train users that the said video and pictures have nothing to do with Abuja–Kaduna rail track, as train services are ongoing without any hindrance,” he said.

He said the video and the pictures in circulation emanated from Enugu State where the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) apprehended and paraded some rail track vandals.

Jalige advised residents of the state and the general public to disregard the video in circulation linking the vandalism to the Kaduna rail track.

The command’s spokesperson added that the two incidents had no direct link whatsoever to the Kaduna-Abuja rail service.