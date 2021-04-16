The Lagos State Government on Thursday commenced the compensation of identified 263 Project Affected Persons of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line.

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line is 37km rail project, which will traverse from Agbado to Marina, expected to move more than one million commuters daily, when completed in the last quarter of 2022.

During the ground-breaking ceremony of Red Line project in Ikeja, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented cheques of varying amounts as compensation to 25 residents whose properties, businesses and accommodation had been affected by the project.

Sanwo-Olu said the presentation of cheques to the other PAPs would continue subsequently so as to reduce their pains.

He said the beneficiaries were those who had been verified to be bonafide property owners, business owners and tenants of the affected buildings.

He said: “For the first time in the history of paying compensation, we are not just paying compensation to landlords, we are also paying compensation to tenants and business owners who are tenants to these property.

“We are doing that to ensure that no one is left behind.

“We do not want to displace anyone of their economic activity right now.

“We want to reposition them and make sure that Lagos can provide the opportunity for them on an ongoing basis.”

Sanwo-Olu appealed to all residents on the need to bear with patience the temporary pains and the inconveniences that would be experienced in the course of the project.

“I implore you to cooperate with the contractors as we implement this life-changing and impacting project for the seamless mobility of all Lagosians,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Those compensated at the event include Ikeja Club with the sum of N78,659,000 and Blessing Okhawere (tenant) with the sum of N140,000.

Another beneficiary, Alimi Daudu, was compensated with the sum of N12,213,180, among others.