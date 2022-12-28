Raheem: Reps seek ban of alcohol consumption by Police 

The House of Representatives has called for a ban on police officers from consuming alcohol and other hard substances capable of inhibiting their sense of reasoning.

Adopting the motion Wednesday, the lawmakers while consenting that the Nigerian Police Act on the general conduct of the police officers should be reviewed, observed a minute silence for late Bolanle Raheem, the slain Lagos based Lawyer.

The lawmakers also condemned Raheem’s killing who was shot in Lagos by policemen on Christmas Day.

This resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance raised by Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC-Lagos) at plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Obanikoro lamented that on the fateful day, without any altercation, one of the officers shot Raheem who was seven months pregnant with twins, on the spot.

He recalled that a similar incident happened on December 7 by officers from the same police station, who gunned down a young man, which sparked unrest.

He expressed worry that such type of occurrence happened often across Nigeria, and the officers usually got away with killing innocent citizens they swore to protect.

The legislators also demanded for thorough investigation into the killing and other incidences of extrajudicial murders committed by police officers.

They observed a minute silence for the late Lawyer.





