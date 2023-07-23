Raging gunmen kill one in Katsina 

828 828

Gunmen have killed a man, identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, in the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The man, popularly called Solo by locals, was reportedly killed late Saturday, according to the Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP. Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the Killing in Katsina Sunday.

Aliyu said that the police Command had commenced investigations into the killing, the latest in a state that had been wracked by terrorist activities.

He added that the killing happened at around 8:40 p.m., when the gunmen invaded a low-cost residential estate, near the Kankia General Hospital.

A resident, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that the gunmen, who came on motorcycles, invaded the estate and shot Abdullahi point-blank when he tried to question them.

READ ALSO:

· The shocks and bitter pills of a free market transitioning, by Ola Emmanuel

· SERAP sues CBN over ‘unlawful regulations on customers’ social media handles’

· PEPC: Nigeria’s democracy should not be undermined – Atiku

The terrorists were said to have fled after shooting Abdulahi and leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

The incident forced traders, residents and passers-by on the Katsina-Kano highway to run for their safety when reports came in that Abdullahi had died.

It will be recalled that a fortnight ago, gunmen similarly invaded the same housing estate, kidnapping one person, who is still in their custody.

Meanwhile, the residents are pleading with security agencies to come to their rescue to protect their lives and property.

The residents, who asked not to be identified because of fear of getting killed by the gunmen, said they no longer slept with their two eyes closed.

North Western Nigeria has been plagued by terrorists and bandits for years, worsening the human condition in the zone held to ransom by the jihadist Boko Haram group.

The deadly group has been fighting since 2009 to enthrone a strict Islamic code in Nigeria’s expansive north but the Federal Government has been fighting back over the years to defeat the terrorists.