Radio presenter in police net for alleged sodomy

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a popular On Air Personality, Chigozie Anumudu, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old boy in Aba.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday.

Chinaka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that Anumudu, otherwise called Mc Manosky, was being detained at Eastern Ngwa Police Station, Aba.

He was accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the boy (sodomy).

The police spokesperson stated that the suspect was arrested on December 31, 2023 at his residence following complaints lodged at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station by the father of the survivor.

She disclosed that the suspect is not a member of staff of any radio station, but operates as a freelancer in radio stations within Aba.

The PPRO quoted the survivor (name withheld) thus: “Mc Manosky took me to a place around Addrexx Hotel in Aba and gave me bread to eat.

“I refused, then Manosky slapped me, I fell on the bed and he climbed on me.

“I automatically slept off and when I woke up this morning, my anus was paining me badly.

“I asked Manosky what he did to me and he threatened me that if I tell anyone, he will kill me.”