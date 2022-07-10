Radio Host Abiodun Oropo Dies

Radio host Abiodun Oropo aka “Oyinmomo joojo” is dead

Abiodun Oropo Oyinlomo died on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The news of his demise has been confirmed on Facebook by Oyinlomo Radiotv.

It has shared a tribute to its longtime founder saying: “We lost Alhaji Abiodun Oropo Oyinlomo yesterday evening 09.07.2022.

May your gentle soul Rest In Peace”.

He was a veteran Nigerian radio host. He was the founder of Abiodun Oropo RadioTV. His channel is considered one of the leading stations in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Abiodun Oropo Radio TV is known for providing live news updates, podcasts, sports commentary, and music. Recently, surprising information about the radio station’s founder appeared online. Following his unexpected passing, internet users are in deep grief.