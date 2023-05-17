Race for Nasarawa Assembly Speakership begins as candidate declares intention

The race for Nasarawa State upcoming House Assembly leadership positions has started as Danladi Jatau (APC-Kokona West) has declared his interest to contest for the Speakership.

Jatau, who was re-elected in March, announced his intention in an interview with newsmen Wednesday in Lafia, the State capital.

Jatau boasted that he is imminently qualified for the position and had garnered the required experience to lead the house.

The member-elect stressed that he had garnered enough experience having being elected Councilor of Bassa Ward twice – 1997 and 1999, served as Speaker of Kokona legislative arm, as well as the pioneer Chairman of Agwada Development Area.

“Having served in those offices, I was elected to the House of Assembly in 2011-2015, 2019-2023 and now got another mandate to serve to 2027.

“If I have not impacted in the lives of my people and constituents, they would not have given me the opportunity to represent them at these levels,” he added.

Jatau promised to carry every member along and ensure good working relationship between the legislature and executive.

“The house under me will ensure the enactment of quality laws that will address the challenges confronting the state and improve the lives of the citizens,”Jatau said.

He lauded the outgoing Speaker of the sixth assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi and all former Speakers for their contributions in coordinating the affairs of the house and promised to build from where they stopped for optimal performance.

Jatau said some of his achievements included the facilitation of employment for over 30 graduates from his constituency into different Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) within the last four years.

He said he also distributed motorcycles, vehicles and other forms of empowerment to over 1, 000 youths and women in his constituency.

He appealed to members across party lines to vote for him to replace the current Speaker who is serving his second term in office.