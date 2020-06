Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, is refusing to take a cut on his wages over any potential move away.

Rabiot is being linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

And TMW said Rabiot is unlikely to accept a wage cut this summer.

Rabiot reportedly earns £120,000-per-week in Italy, but is considering his future after being sidelined in his first season in Italy.

The midfielder only arrived last summer in a Bosman transfer from PSG.