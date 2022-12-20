Quickteller to reward 200 customers for five days

Over the next five days, Quickteller, leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, will be rewarding 200lucky customers with N10,000 each in their eCash account on the Quickteller app.

To qualify, users need to download the Quickteller app, include the referral code of their favourite brand influencer – Destiny Etiko’s referral code is DramaDoll, while the referral code for Toyin Abraham is ToyinTitans – perform at least one transaction on Quicktellerand comment the word ‘Done’ under QuicktellerChristmas Promo post on the pages of the newly signed Quicktellerbrand influencers, Toyin Abraham and Destiny Etiko.

Twenty customers will be rewarded daily by each Influencer, for each of the five days of the reward programme. The promo, which is open to both existing and potential Quickteller users, is a reflection of the lifestyle payment brand’s commitment to not only providing convenient payment options for users, but to the enriching of the lives of its loyal customers.

Remarking on the promo, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing – Merchants & Ecosystem, Interswitch Group, noted that Quickteller remains a supporter of the lifestyle needs of its customers, rewarding them while they conduct their day-to-day transactions on the Quickteller app. He also encouraged users to take advantage of the reward programme for those 5 days that it will be running.

Akanbi shared, “In the spirit of giving, which characterizes the holiday season, Quickteller will be rewarding 5 lucky customers, both new and existing customers. As a payments channel that makes everyday transaction activities convenient and seamless, we are also aware of the need to give back and show appreciation to our loyal customers.

“The next five days will see 200 people get rewarded, and I’d like to encourage existing users and prospective customers to take advantage of this holiday promo by performing at least one transaction on the Quickteller app and going to the social pages of our brand influencers to engage with the Quickteller posts.”

Quickteller has consistently created avenues to reward its customers, thereby giving users value for their interaction with the brand.





