Quickteller Paypoint rewards active agents through Double Up Promo

To reward active agents, Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has announced the Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo that will run from February 1 to March 31, 2022.

All active agents, including those who perform a minimum of one transaction on a monthly basis, are eligible for the mouthwatering prizes that are up for grabs. Each agent whose transaction volume meets the benchmark will receive N1,000 airtime and also stand a chance to win other prizes through a raffle draw.

Active agents stand a chance to win prizes such as LED TVs/ generator sets, standing fans, smartphones, and other cash prizes. In order to emerge as one of the winners in the raffle draw, agents are advised to carry out more transactions.

The promo serves as a recognition of the work carried out by these agents who support the goal of Quickteller Paypoint to drive financial inclusion across Nigeria. This promo will be conducted nationwide, and all active agents are encouraged to boost their transaction limits to participate in the monthly raffle draw.

In line with regulatory standards and to ensure fairness and transparency in the selection of winners, the Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo draws will be monitored and observed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB).

.

Speaking on the promo, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said the promo is an avenue to bring to light the excellent work that Quickteller agents put in daily, rewarding them for their efforts.

“Data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows that mobile transactions and Point of Sales (POS) services have grown exponentially post 2019, meaning that more Nigerians are tapping into the value of agency banking services. These services are what Quickteller Paypoint, and its agents wish to bring to this segment of the population.

“The need to improve the level of financial inclusion in Nigeria remains at the core of the offerings provided by Quickteller Paypoint, and these agents represents touchpoints for the unbanked population across the country. For this reason, we want to say ‘thank you’ to them through the Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo.”