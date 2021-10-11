Quickteller Paypoint celebrates agents to mark 2021 Customer Service Week

Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s customer service week themed “Power of service” by recognizing 40 transacting agents in October across four different regions in Nigeria.

The agents drawn from Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port-Harcourt were celebrated for their excellent service delivery and constant dedication to ensuring customers were spared the stress of visiting banking halls to execute financial transactions.

The event was billed to recognize the importance of customer service as well as show appreciation to Quickteller Paypoint agents who have been consistent in providing outstanding services.

This year’s Customer Service Week theme – The Power of Service highlights the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers daily. It also encompasses all that Interswitch stands for as its core values- Innovation, Customer success, Individual and team efficiency and Ethical Conduct.

Speaking at the event, Titilola Shogaolu, Divisional CEO at IFIS, said the event was an auspicious moment to celebrate the company’s agents and appreciate their commitment. “We are seizing this opportunity to re-affirm our commitment to ensuring excellence in our services and products to our agents and their customers. The theme for this year’s customer service week echoes the outstanding impact their services had during the coronavirus pandemic period. Despite the lockdown, our agents evolved and became reliable and secure touch points for customers who were often stressed and anxious about visiting banking halls. We celebrate every one of them. We are grateful that they chose Quickteller Paypoint”.

Shogaolu also expressed her gratitude to the agents for their consistency and loyalty over the years. She said that the firm fully recognizes the power of customers and their services.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to provide you with our services and products. We don’t take your support and consistency for granted. We will continue to focus on delivering the very best products and services to meet your current and future financial needs,” she said.

She also seized the opportunity to elaborate on some of Quickteller Paypoint’s future plans. She explained that Quickteller Paypoint is on the right course in establishing itself as the preferred financial inclusion service in the hearts of existing and potential agents. “Our long-term objective is to build a fully integrated digital (electric) power-as-a-service (PaaS) network that is able to develop and deliver a range of services alongside our power distribution infrastructure. We also look forward to rolling out more sub-agents as our network of projects expand. This is truly at the core of our essence and how we wish to be primarily recognized always,”she added.

One of the agents, Oladimeji Kazeem expressed his profound gratitude to Quickteller Paypoint for creating a platform where he can make a source of living as well as live the life of his dreams. He revealed that he won an-all expense paid trip to Dubai, courtesy Quickteller Paypoint.

Across all the locations, agents were treated to lots of gifts and were awarded plaques of excellence. The awardees comprised 10 agents from Lagos, and 10 agents each from Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Quickteller Paypoint is a service of Interswitch Group enabled to support the financial inclusion agenda of the federal government. Currently, Quickteller Paypoint has over 35,000 agents spread across the country. It is a one-stop shop and a robust consumer service platform for convenient airtime recharge, bill payments, funds deposit and transfer.