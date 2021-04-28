Quickteller, Africa’s leading digital payment platform, has announced plans to reward 10 of its highest transacting customers with amazing gifts, including iPhone 12, Play Station5, and Samsung A21, in the grand finale of its ‘Transact and Win’ promo.

The ‘Transact and Win’ promo is designed to reward customers for using the various Quickteller digital channels. The promo started on March 1, 2021 and will end on May 2, 2021. So far, about 1,000 customers have been rewarded with weekly and monthly airtime and phones.

For the grand finale, Quickteller is set to reward 10 people with the highest transactions with iPhone 12 or Play Station 5, while other two customers will be rewarded with Samsung A21 phones.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, commended customers of the payment platform for their unwavering trust and loyalty in the product and assured users of its continuing commitment to its qualitative service delivery.

She noted that Quickteller allows you to pay for almost anything, in just a few clicks. In addition to payment, Quickteller gives easy access to exclusive flight deals, global shopping with guaranteed local delivery, events tickets and more.

She encouraged customers who were not selected to remain committed to the brand. She also said that beyond the rewards, it was important for customers to enjoy making payments because Quickteller is constantly upgrading its platform to make payment one less thing to worry about.

In its recent upgrade, Quickteller introduced an interesting feature called ‘Transfer link’. The link helps users create unique payment links that allow them receive payment from people, monitor collection and share transaction history. This can be used typically for group contributions among friends, family and colleagues.

According to the company, to qualify for the grand prize in the ‘Transact and Win’ promo, you need a minimum of 10 transactions before May 2, 2021,using any of the Quickteller digital channels. The more you transact on Quickteller, the better your chances of winning the grand prize.

Customers can perform any of the following transactions for a chance to win the grand prize: bills payment (DSTV and GOTV subscription, electricity bill, Bet9ja, toll fees, tithe and offering, etc.), airtime purchase and fund transfer (local and international).

The grand prize winners will emerge from the final draws that will hold on May 2, 2021.