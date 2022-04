Quickteller announces winners of Paypoint Double Up Promo

Leading consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, powered by Interswitch, has announced the second and final raffle draw round from its Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo.

Winners were selected from the Southwestern region of Nigeria and were sorted from categories such as Silver, Gold, and Platinum under the regulatory direction of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The last round ended with four (4) agents emerging winners in the Silver category; two (2) in the Gold category; and one (1) in the Platinum category.

Winners in the Silver category included: Olaiya Omoniyi Sunday, Benedict Agomoh of God’s Power Ventures, Akinwande Bashir and Augustina Odudu of Tina Ventures.

The Gold winners were: Asemota Mercy Itoha and Hellen Abimbola Ijimakinwa.

The Platinum winner was Eze Anya Augustine of Austine Technology, who took home the grand prize of a generator set.

Speaking on the promo, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Financial Inclusion services, Titilola Shogaolu, commended the efforts of the agents, highlighting their importance to the overarching goal of Quickteller, which is bringing financial services closer to Nigerians and spurring prosperity across the country.

Shogaolu said: “It is always a delight to know the number of lives we can impact through our Double Up promo. We are excited to be in business with these winners and we hope to expand our reach to ensure that more people are brought on board so as to widen our pool of partners who will benefit from such programmes.

“Our goal remains deploying technological solutions to improve Nigeria’s, and by extension Africa’s, narrative on the subject of financial inclusion. While we continue to play our part, we hope to sell the vision to more potential agents who can also create prosperity for themselves.”

The promo commenced on February 1, 2022 and ended on March 31, 2022.

The exercise is Quickteller’s way of giving back to its esteemed agents for their work in driving the growth of financial inclusion across Nigeria.