Queues resurface as Tinubu announces fuel subsidy removal

Petrol stations in Lagos started witnessing queues few hours after President Bola Tinubu announced that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

It was observed that NNPC stations in Ikeja, Alausa were crowded by motorists who rushed to buy the product.

Many private stations were not selling as of the time of filing this report.

Along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, most of the filling stations are not selling while the few that sell have increased their pump price. Habeeb Filling Station at Olowotedo has started selling for N220 per litre and extra N200 for those buying in kegs.

Also in Abuja, queues are springing up across the capital city.

In his inauguration speech, Tinubu had said subsidy was benefitting the rich at the expense of poor.

“We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor. Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” he said.

He said he would also review complaints on multiple taxation so as to boost the economy and attract investors.