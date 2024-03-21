Quests for self and nationhood: A review of Barth Akpah’s Land of Tales, by Michael Olatunbosun

As we commemorate the World Poetry Day 2024 this Thursday, 21st of March, it is fitting to consider a book of poetry. Of course, World Poetry Day commemorations help us to appreciate the power of words as they serve as vehicles through which we express our emotions and describe the world colourfully. So today I will discuss a collection of poems: “Land of Tales,” written by Barth Akpah. The collection was published in 2019 by Kraft Books in Ibadan.

“Land of Tales” is a collection of 57 poems written by a poet who tells stories of his search for self and nationhood.

It is a work in which the poet persona gives life to words and imagery vividly portraying his wishes for a land pervaded by wails, hope and horror. The work, Land of Tales, is an aggregation of the poet’s burdens and experiences on his many travels across lands. The collection throws up the poet’s perceptions about life, love, nationhood, morality and unity.

In the collection, for instance, the poet’s ability to observe the world is mirrored in the words of this poem, titled Caprice-ruptured. In the poem, the poet’s persona is held captive simultaneously between his desire for love, forgiveness, equality and unity on the one hand, and his perception of bitterness and hatred on the other. Thus, in his attempt at making sense of the world, what he sees is a world overtaken by confusion and hatred.

In the poem titled, Truth, the poet laments the loneliness of truth as a virtue in this world. For the poet, the world is filled with men and women who gleefully deal in half truths and whose vocation is outright falsehood. The poet speaks to truth this way:

“The only mortals’ naked fire;

the slug that haunts every dying breath,

and witnesses to secrets behind closets.

Indeed, mortals’ sun.

But why do men and women

who fly your kite get docked and loathed

and those who abhor your charm

enjoy princely latria?

Why do men of all walks favour the other cheek?

Or, was it not your virtues that are sermonised

in the auricle of many at the sanctuary?” (P25)

In this poem, and indeed for the poet, the purveyors of truth are criminalised, and immunity is conferred on the merchants of falsehood. Even the sermons in the sanctuaries are laced with lies.

In this collection, the poet gleefully takes a dive into the depths of words and resurfaces in splendour with fiery lashes for the political elites in the land. In the poem, Words and Opposites, the poet persona takes a sarcastic swipe at the promise-failing, looting lot who run our political space. The poet here sharpens his axe and cuts away the veils of deceit with which the political class veil election time promises. He says they deliver nothing, and concludes that speaking from both sides of their mouths is their expertise.

In the collection Land of Tales, Barth Akpah also has a song for Gadafi. This song is a dirge on the bloodshed on the road which the Libyan strongman, Muhammar Gadafi tread to his sinister plans of perpetuating himself in power.

Still on politics and the political class, the poet calls upon the imagery of royalty to speak about the dead deafness of the sceptre to the cries and calls and agitations of the people of the land. In the poem, Weep not … Dashed, the poet laments thus:

“Weep not my son

For the sceptre is aloof to your cries

Blind to your tears

Dumb to your lamentations

Dead to your dreams ….

For the sceptre sees no life in your breath

Silent to the tailspin of your dreams

Calm to the hunger gnawing your belly

Benumbed to the bleak sunray …

Lame to your pain’s songs …” (P54)

In this dirge, the poet persona regrets that the king is dead to the helpless call for help by the weeping child, that his hunger needs to be assuaged, that his future needs to be secured and that his agitations need to be addressed.

In this collection, the poet perpetually sings about the land, and celebrates its non-existent unity in this poem about the beautiful contradictions. The poet muses on these contrasting sense, then concludes that “I have a country/ whose credo is ‘There was a county’”.

In the collection, Land of Tales, Barth Akpah also has poems on nature, love and living. These poems are all packed full of scintillating sights and sounds, all touching the very veins of the reader, in their musical majesty. Throughout the collection’s four main divisions, the poet playfully throws up rustic imagery to bring the reader close to nature. And in apparent demonstration of his grounding and finesse, Barth brings his mastery of diverse poetic techniques to play, and to prod the reader on.

The collection is a beautifully written work, and the poet is a reader’s delight indeed.

. Olatunbosun is a broadcast journalist, fact-checker and book reviewer at Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan. He can be reached via: molatunbosun@splashfm1055.com, on X and Instagram: @miketunbosun.