Query your thinking pattern, by Ola Emmanuel

In the mid-1970s, the executives at the WT Grant, a variety store and one of the largest retailers at that time, believed that the best way to increase sales was to increase the number of customers. And in their own wisdom, to increase their customers they will offer credit sales. This decision put tremendous pressure on store managers who were mandated to issue credits to just anybody. Sales staff who didn’t meet their credit quotas were subjected to unprintable embarrassment and humiliations. In order to avoid such embarrassment, store managers started giving credits to just anyone who showed up, including thousands of customers who were bad risks. Before long the retail store had racked up $800 million worth of bad debts before the business finally collapsed in 1977.

As a result of vagaries of life, not a few people have been unconsciously configured to always see things from the prism of cynicism, while we have some that are full of incurable fervour. Why are these people like this? Who they have turned out to become may not be unconnected with some direct incidents in their life, or observed repercussions around them – some sort of vicarious learning. If flawed perception condition continues unchecked, some good things of immense value will be turned down because the atmosphere (in this case mental, intellectual, social and spiritual) is fouled. Opportunities will not be seized because they can no longer be positively appreciated. When you rub your face with a hand smeared with kerosene, everything around you will smell kerosene. If this is the way you perceive things, you may find yourself making some unintelligent decisions (just like some people in the past had made).

However, a potential or practising entrepreneur must not allow his or her case become as described above. An entrepreneur cannot afford to allow his thinking, or his business mentality, to be beclouded by his background or environmental experiences. If there is anything a business operator needs, it is an open mind to analyse trends and seize new opportunities from previously bad situation. An entrepreneur must develop a well-functioning nose for good opportunities with right mind and attitude. To be successful in business, you need to overcome scepticisms – that ‘I have done that before’ mentality. Many people who are looking for success in their business endeavours are the type that easily let go. They are not resilient; and they are fond of saying ‘I had tried it before, it never works’. An entrepreneur owes it a duty to try and try again; refining his or her strategies and coming up with new ways to achieve results.

Considering Nigeria, it is mind-boggling the number of people who had lost hope of becoming successful in the country. While young and able bodied Nigerians are not able to see opportunities in the country and are working themselves to death to travel abroad, the country is daily witnessing influx of foreigners (especially Asians) who are seeing and seizing great opportunities in a land the rightful owners have written off. It can be mind disturbing what some young Nigerians go through in their efforts to reach Europe by travelling by road through the desert to the north of Africa in order to cross the sea by boat unto Europe. Many whose families thought are already in some place overseas and making good money are long dead in Mali desert. If only these people had taken time to see their own country through different mirror. Why are outsiders seeing opportunities where so many Nigerians are seeing lack, poverty, and no prospects? It is a belief, a thing of the mind, which must be overcome.

There are some documented brainless business decisions made by some people in the past. They are documented so that the upcoming ones can learn from the decisions and avoid such mistakes. You must have watched Bill Cosby Show on TV. In 1984 Bill Cosby approached ABC to buy the sitcom he’d created and would star in – about an upscale black family. But ABC turned him down, with the belief that viewers would not watch an unrealistic portrayal of blacks as wealthy, well-educated professionals. So Cosby sold his show to NBC instead. The Cosby Show remained the flagship sitcom; with the show lifting NBC from its 10-year status as a last-place TV network, at that time, to the first place. Not only that, Cosby show resurrected TV comedy, and became the most profitable series ever broadcast.

Never wave off any business idea or suggestion just because you had tried it and it didn’t work before or you have tales of people who never become anything by pursuing such a cause. Ask yourself: how best can it be turned around for your good?

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant.