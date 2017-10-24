Query: Head of Service beats deadline, submits Maina’s report to Abba Kyari

A Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, has confirmed that the report of the circumstances of Abdulrasheed Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior had been submitted to the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, in a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, directed the immediate disengagement from service of Maina, a former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

The President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior, saying the report must be submitted to the office of his Chief of Staff before the end of work on Monday.

Adesina, in a television interview on Monday night, confirmed that Oyo-Ita had submitted the report to the office of the Chief of Staff as demanded by the President.