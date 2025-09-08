Queen Wa Arian Simone attends WAW Conference, champions economic empowerment

Queen Wa Arian Simone, CEO of the Fearless Fund and founder of Fearless Freedom, joined women leaders at the Women Allying Women (WAW) Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Cape Coast.

The annual gathering, convened by Her Royal Majesty Olori Atuwatse III (Queen Consort, Warri Kingdom, Nigeria), carried the theme “Collective Power, Lasting Impact: Women Leading Ghana’s Sustainable Transformation.”

She participated in a panel session “From the Crown to the Boardroom: Transgenerational Wisdom for Ghana’s Transformation,” alongside eminent women leaders who shared perspectives on how tradition, governance, and intergenerational wisdom can shape the future of Ghana and Africa at large.

“As an African Queen committed to women’s empowerment and fair access to capital, being part of Women Allying Women is not only purposeful, but it is also a divine alignment. This is more than a gathering; it is a diasporic and royal bridge rooted in legacy and destiny. I count it a privilege to do God’s work in the earth, together and in fellowship,” said HM Queen Wa Arian Simone, expressing her delight at being part of the conference

The conference featured an exceptional lineup of women leaders, including Ambassador Elsie Appau-Ku Essi, Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana; Maame Efua Houadjeto, CEO of Ehub Ghana; Ms. Hayat Asckhar, lawyer and Managing Partner at Ethereal Limited; Baaba Ankrah, CEO of GIBS Café; Petra Aba Asamoah, General Manager at Media General Ghana; Angela Bamford, media personality and entrepreneur; Ms. Arabba Koomson, journalist and life coach; and Stephanie Busari, journalist and CNN Bureau Head, Lagos.

HM Queen Arian Simone’s participation reaffirms Fearless Freedom’s global mission to stop economic inequality and support economic freedom, champion financial inclusion, amplify voices and opportunities for all across the continent and beyond.To learn more about HM Queen Wa Arian Simone’s advocacy and add your voice to the global call for economic empowerment: join the mailing list at fearlessfreedom.com and follow @fearlessfreedommedia on Instagram and TikTok.

