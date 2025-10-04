Queen stripped naked, urine poured on prince, monarch assaulted in Ondo + Photo

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the attack of a traditional ruler’s wife and his son by irate youths on Friday at Idogun Community in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the irate youths allegedly launched a violent attack on the wife of Oba Moses Bakare, the Onidogun of Idogun, and his son, Prince Victor Bakare.

NAN also gathered that the incident occurred at Ishara Quarters of Idogun community when the prince visited his parents to join the celebration of New Yam Festival.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed this on Friday.

Ayanlade, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack of the traditional ruler’s family in the community.

He said: “Yes, the prince and his mother were attacked by irate youths.

“The case is under investigation and we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”

Meanwhile, Bakare (Prince), while speaking with newsmen on the incident, said the irate youths inflicted injuries on him.

He alleged that the attackers humiliated his family by stripping his mother half-naked, pouring urine and other filthy substances on him, and physically assaulting the traditional ruler.