Queen Naomi reveals next move after separation from Ooni

Queen Silekunola Naomi, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has disclosed her next move after announcing she was quitting the marriage.

Popularly known as addressed as Queen Naomi, the wife of the Ooni revealed her next moves on the social media.

The Media of Office of Oba Ogunwusi had claimed after the Queen’s outburst and announcement of quitting the palace that he social media pages must have been hacked.

But taking to the same social media pages, including Instagram, where she initially made the announcement, Queen Naomi said she would be returning to full-time evangelism to complete the task God handed over to her.

In the statement, the 28-year-old former Queen also signed off without her official title as the wife of the Ooni of Ife.

Queen Naomi wrote: “I thank all of my prayer partners and loved ones.

“I remain committed to all of my projects, charity work, and ministry.

“In this new season, I shall be focusing on God only.

“It is God’s way of saying I know about it all.

“In situations like this, there will be aggrieved persons.

“I, at this moment, appeal to all parties involved to allow the peace of God with the consciousness that there is a lovely little boy between us.”