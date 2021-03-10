The British Royal family has reacted to the bombshell interview given by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

During the interview, the couple made allegations of racism within the palace and a lack of support from the royal family over mental health issues and media intrusion.

At about 5:30pm London time on Tuesday, the palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

The statement reads: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

