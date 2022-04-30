Quds Day: IMN accuses army, police of attacks against members

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has accused the Nigerian police and army of attacks against its members in Kaduna, Zaria and Abuja during its procession to mark International Quds Day Friday.

The Secretary of Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement, Abdullahi Musa, made the allegation in a statement released Saturday in Abuja.

“The day being the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan is the International Quds day in which people of conscience across the world commemorates with the Palestinians and the oppressed globally over the invasion of Palestinian territory and holy land of Al-Quds Mosque by the illegal state of Israel.

“Quds Day procession is a global event and it took place in so many countries, including Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, a combination of the Nigerian Police and Army attacks and killed one person in Kaduna, so many sustained injuries in Zaria while many people mostly passerby were arrested in Abuja,” he said.

Musa explained that the procession started immediately after the juma’at prayer from Fuad Mosque, beside Nigerian Customs Headquarter and marched through Wuse Market and terminated peacefully at Berger roundabout.

“Few minutes after the closing remark, a combination of police and Army arrived, teargas the people running their businesses and arrested about 8 people.

“They took these innocent people to Eagle Square tortured them and move them to SARS,” he alleged

Quds Day is celebrated to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan.