Quarter-final pairings at 2021 AFCON

Following eight Round of 16 matches since Sunday, with the last two being played on Wednesday, the quarter-final pairings have now emerged.
The quarterfinal matches of the AFCON 2021, which began on January 9, 2022, are to be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Match 45: Saturday, 8pm local time – Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Burkina Faso vs Tunisia
Match 46: Saturday, 5pm local time – Japoma Stadium, Douala
Gambia vs Cameroon
Match 47: Sunday, 4pm local time – Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde
Egypt vs Morocco
Match 48: Sunday, 8pm local time – Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde
Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea.