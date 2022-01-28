Quarter-final pairings at 2021 AFCON

Following eight Round of 16 matches since Sunday, with the last two being played on Wednesday, the quarter-final pairings have now emerged.

The quarterfinal matches of the AFCON 2021, which began on January 9, 2022, are to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Match 45: Saturday, 8pm local time – Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

Match 46: Saturday, 5pm local time – Japoma Stadium, Douala

Gambia vs Cameroon

Match 47: Sunday, 4pm local time – Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Egypt vs Morocco

Match 48: Sunday, 8pm local time – Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea.