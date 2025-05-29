Quarry: Reps suspend operations of Arab Contractors

The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has suspended the quarry operations of Arab Contractors for non compliance with operational rules of engagement.

The Chairman, House committee on Solid Minerals, Jonathan Gbefwi, representing Karu/Kokona, Nasarawa, said this during a meeting with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in Abuja on Thursday.

Gbefwi who decried the mode of operations of Arab Contractors, said it was not only injurious to the host community but disastrous to health.

He said the suspension would be sustained, pending when the company relocated to a new quarry site, safe for blasting.

“Arab Contractors blast with a distance of 431 meters, which is a contravention of the rule of engagement and threat to people’s safety,” he said.

The lawmaker warned that all quarry operations ought to be in compliance with the rules of engagement and the Nigerian law.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the house to always uphold safety and defence of the Nigerian people, especially host communities .

According to him, as representatives of the people, it is their duty to ensure that the host communities benefitted from their resources, so that they don’t see it as curse but blessing.

Gbefwi wondered how some companies would be operating without compliance with the extant laws in the country.

He threatened to withdraw the licence of such companies if found culpable .

“Nigeria is not a banana Republic, it is a country with spelt out laws and rules that govern it.”

Responding, the Director, Mining, Extraction and Compliance (MEC), ministry of solid minerals development, Vivian Okono said that many of the operating companies defied compliance.

Okono, who absolved the ministry from complicates, said that she had written Arab Contractors on compliance.

