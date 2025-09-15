Qualifiers: Oyo waives gate fee for Falconets vs Rwanda match

Oyo State has announced no gate fee for Falconets match against Rwanda under-20 team slated for September 27 at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

The state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke announced this on Monday in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifier match.

Adegoke said a projected audience of about 20,000 Falconets’ fans were expected at the stadium during the match.

She said hosting the match at the Lekan Salami Stadium , Ibadan would make Ibadan “once again shine as a centre of culture and unity.

“Entry to the stadium for this historic match will be free for all spectators.”

Also Read

According to her, the gesture by Gov Seyi Makinde is to give every football loving Nigerian, “especially our people in Oyo State, the opportunity to be part of the global event.”

She, therefore, called on the people of the state to come out in their numbers to fill the stadium and cheer Falconets to victory.

“Let the world see the strength and hospitality of Oyo State reflected in the energy of our people.

“The match is more than 90 minutes of football, but an opportunity to showcase our pride and identity as people,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government had on Tuesday approved the sum of N110million for camping and hosting of the match.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']