All is now set for the Nigeria Para-Athletics contingents to participate in the 2019 Qualifier for Para-Athletics Grand Pix in Tunisia.

Peter Ojo, the Technical Director for the Nigeria Para-Athletics contingents told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said: “All is now set for Nigeria to participate in the 2019 Tunisia qualifier of the Para-Athletics competition.

“The competition tagged,Para-Athletics Grand Pix in Tunisia is the Qualifier for the 2020 Olympic.

“We have selected our four best Para-Athletes across Nigeria, who will be representing the country in Tunisia.

“The event will take place from June 28 to July 1.”

Ojo who expressed confidence that the nation’s contingents would perform excellently, thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari for his approval.

He said: “President Buhari has approved the sponsorship of four Para-Athletes to this competition and we are camping for a week in Lagos before take-off.”