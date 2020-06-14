Aruna Quadri has joined the list of ambassadors selected by the International Table Tennis Federation for the global campaign, tagged: #TableTennisUnited, against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the world table tennis ruling body, #TableTennisUnited is aimed at raising fund to support the athletes, coaches, umpires, national associations and field projects who are all in need of a helping hand in these difficult times necessitated by COVID-19.

#TableTennisUnited is a show of defiant solidarity in the face of a COVID-19 enforced shutdown of the sport and any donations that you can spare will be hugely appreciated by the whole table tennis family.

To give voice to the campaign, a social media campaign: #PassTheBall, sees selected ambassadors, including Quadri, recording special messages to call for support for the fundraiser campaign, while holding on to the ball, before passing the ball on to the next person.

The compilation video of all the ambassadors’ messages is visible on all ITTF and ITTF Foundation social platforms for the launch of the campaign.

According to ITTF, the donation campaign is powered by the ITTF Foundation and supported by ITTF and World Table Tennis, the new commercial and events vehicle of the ITTF, who together have committed to donate more than $250,000 to the cause.

Each of the three entities is taking a stand and offering support in different ways.

Since the athletes are at the heart of everything that WTT stands for, it is fully committed to supporting them throughout this challenging time.

Aside Quadri, two of the leading names on the professional scene, former world no.1 player Timo Boll of Germany and three-time world champion Ding Ning of China, are two of the ambassadors that are leading the campaign.