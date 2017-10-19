Quadri, Assar get ITTF W/Cup opponents 

Africa’s representatives at the 2017 ITTF World Cup, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Egypt’s Omar Assar, have been drawn in Group A and C of the three-day tournament holding in Liege, Belgium.

The tournament, which has the best 20 players drawn across the world through qualifiers, will on Friday at the Country Hall in Liege begin hostilities at the third most prestigious tournaments in the ITTF Calendar.

African Cup champion, Quadri, will battle South Korea’s Lee Sangsu and United States’ Kanak Jha for a place in the main draw, while Egypt’s Assar drawn in Group C will contend against host player, Belgium’s Cedric Nuytinck, and Russia’s Alexander Shibaev.

Twelve of the 20 players have been drawn into four groups of three each with the two top players in each group progressing to the main draw where they are expected to be drawn against the eight seeded players, including world and Olympic champion, China’s Ma Long, and former world number one, Germany’s Timo Boll.