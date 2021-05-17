In continuation of his philanthropic gesture, Nigeria international Quadri Aruna on Monday confirmed kits sponsorship of six table tennis players for the next year.

In an audio message by Aruna, the Oyo State-born athlete said the gesture was borne out of his desire to groom more top players like himself.

He said: “I am using this opportunity to thank the table tennis family for their support in this trying time and to urge us to stay safe as we continue to fight this pandemic globally.

“In my usual way of giving back to the society as well as supporting new talents in Nigeria, I will be supporting some players at the 2021 NTTF National Championships and I wish all the players best of luck and let the tournament begin.”

Speaking during the presentation in Lagos on Monday, the Chairman of ITTF Nomination Committee, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, said the Portugal-based star has become a shining light in table tennis with his gesture toward young players in the country, while urging other top players to take a cue from him.

Oshodi also announced the four new players who distinguished themselves during the National Championship would also benefit from Aruna’s gesture during the grand finale on May 22.

World number one in U-13 Musa Mustapha and his sibling, Mustapha Mustapha, from Borno State as well as Kabirat Ayoola of Oyo State and Aishat Rabiu were the four cadet players that will be kitted by Aruna for one year.

The duo of Taiwo Mati and Azeez Solanke got renewal for their kits sponsorship for another year.

A delighted Mati commended Aruna for the support, while promising to continue to work harder to emulate the African champion.

Other players that have benefited from Aruna’s kits sponsorship include Sukurat Aiyelabegan (Kwara), Muiz Olanrewaju (Oyo), Nurudeen Hassan (Lagos), Olajide Omotayo (Lagos), Fatimo Bello (Lagos), Abdulahi Afolabi (Lagos), Taiwo Balogun (Lagos), Ademola Abiola (Oyo) and Tobi Falana (Kwara).

Also Paralympics debutants: Isau Ogunkunle (Ogun) and Faith Obazuaye (Delta), have benefited as well.

Each of the player is expected to get two pairs of rubbers, blade, t-shirts, shorts, tracksuit, shoe, socks, towel, bat case, backpack and cap.