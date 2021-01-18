Wantaway QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has decided where his future lies at the end of the season, with the frontman signing a pre-contract agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

After months of transfer speculation, with talks of a new contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium continuing to stall, the 23-year-old will make the move to Istanbul in the summer, where he has signed a four-year deal.

The summer transfer looks to be something of a missed opportunity for QPR, who reportedly accepted a £4.75 million bid from Club Brugge last year, but didn’t follow through with the move in the hope that Premier League clubs would come calling.

Now they are left with nothing, as the winger leaves for free, although he will remain a QPR player until the end of the 2020/21 season unless Fenerbahce reach an agreement with the club for his early release.

The 23-year-old had become renowned as one of the most exciting players in the division after joining Rangers from Blackpool in the summer of 2017, with his flair and trickery often making the difference for Mark Warburton’s side.

Since making the move from Bloomfield Road, Osayi-Samuel has made 115 appearances for the R’s in all competitions with 13 goals in that time which saw a number of clubs interested in his services including Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.

Fenerbahce currently sit second in the Turkish Super Lig, three points behind leaders Besiktas with a game in hand, and are well set to compete for a first league title since 2018.

The Hoops’ winger will have some quality company when he makes the move to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, with news of his move to Turkey coming on the same weekend that the club agreed a deal for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The German midfielder had been out of favour at the Emirates, having not played for the Gunners at all this season, and finally sealed a deal away from the club on Sunday.

As well as Ozil, Osayi-Samuel will also have two other former Premier League players for company with former Newcastle United man Papiss Cisse on the books as well as ex-West Ham man Enner Valencia.