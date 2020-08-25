Leeds United is among a number of Premier League clubs chasing Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze and the Championship side will reportedly hold out for a £16 million fee (N8.1 billion).

Fulham, West Ham, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa have all been mentioned as interested parties, while Crystal Palace have had a £12 million offer rejected.

QPR boss Mark Warburton recently left Eze out of the club’s pre-season friendly game against AFC Wimbledon, claiming it was a measure to “look after” the player amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

“There is a lot going on with Ebere,” Warburton said. “He has been lauded by many football people and did exceptionally well for us last season.

“But, being brutally honest, he’s an asset. Ebs knows that’s how football works. And that asset has a value. If that value is met then that asset moves on.

“But he is a QPR player, he is a very talented boy and a pleasure to have around the group.

“Today the right thing to do for Ebs, with lots going on, was to look after him. He is back in training on Monday morning.”

Meanwhile, the Hammers have been urged to sign Eze by club legend Frank McAvennie, who told Football Insider : “I am fed up of West Ham just competing to stay in the division.

“A club like West Ham need to be at the top, the supporters deserve to be.

“We need players that are going to strengthen the starting eleven. We have attacking midfielders but if we offload Anderson then that deal is possible. We can then get Eze in.

“Moyes knows he has to change the squad because right now, it is not good enough.”

Eze notched 14 goals and eight assists for QPR last season.