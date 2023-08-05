QNet warns on dangers of electromagnetic radiation to human

QNET, a lifestyle and wellness focused E-commerce company, said exposure to Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) radiation can lead to depression, anxiety and low immunity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EMFs are invisible areas of energy, often referred to as radiation, that are associated with the use of electrical power and various forms of natural and man-made lighting.

The Head of Product and Training at QNet, Dr Shafi Shaik, made the disclosure during a media workshop and news conference organised by QNet in Lagos.

He also explained that exposure to EMF could also cause depleted and inconsistent energy levels, noting that one in every four workers experienced it. .

Shaik said that studies from the International Agency of Research on Cancer, a part of World Health Organisation(WHO), in May 2011 classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

“According to the research this is based on an increased risk to glioma, a malignant type of brain cancer associated with the use of wireless phones.

“There is a need for us as humans to protect ourselves from these harmful energies by keeping a distance,” Shaik said.



Speaking on the company’s wellness products, he said QNet had launched the ‘Chi Pendant 4’, an innovative wearable health technology that incorporates universally appealing visual design and energy-transforming properties.

Shaik said it was also recommended for people who spend time around multiple computers and tablets; frequently using phone, tablet or gaming console and having 5G infrastructure in their local area.

He said other products were the Bio light 3 and the Bio Disc three among others.

Also, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, Vice Chancellor, Covenant University, said that Wi-Fi was an impportant threat to human health.

He said that studies on Wi-Fi showed that it causes oxidative stress, sperm and testicular damage.

Adebayo said that oxidative stress was an imbalance of antioxidants in the body, which could lead to cell and tissue damage.

“Exposure to EMFs emitted from Wi-Fi can cause DNA defragmentation in sperm cells and slow sperm motility, while heat emitted from laptops can even kill sperm cells outright, all of which negatively affect male fertility.

“Most of us, especially men, are fond of putting phones in their pockets, not knowing the excessive damage it causes to them in the area of male fertility.



“Some of us also sleep with our phones on the bed not knowing the amount of radiation that these devices generate and how dangerous they are to our health,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo, who is also a professor of biochemistry, stressed that distance was important when it comes to Wi-Fi safety.

Speaking on misinformation and negative news, Regional Manager of QNET, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, said the company had a zero-tolerance policy for fraudulent actions and was preserving the highest ethical standards in the direct selling sector.

“We assure everyone that we are actively addressing any issues or misinformation that may have arisen and that we are dedicated to maintaining open communication with the media.

“We expect the highest ethical standards of our workers, distributors and we have instituted strict regulations with processes to safeguard customers from illegal and fraudulent behaviour,” he said