Qatar bars Nigerian men from solo travel

Nigerian men travelling alone will no longer be able to obtain tourist or transit visas to Qatar, following new rules introduced by the country’s Ministry of Interior.

The decision, which authorities say is meant to curb overstays, has sparked concerns that it could affect business, family connections, and wider relations between both nations.

The policy, which took effect around September 5, 2025, was first reported by industry sources and travel agencies last week.

It applies immediately to both new and pending visa applications.

Under the revised rules, only women or families are eligible to apply for visas, while men travelling independently are excluded unless accompanied by family.

Applicants are also required to book a confirmed return transfer and secure accommodation only in five-star hotels before visas can be processed.

For many Nigerians, particularly male business executives, students, and those using Doha as a connecting hub to Asia and Europe, the new rules come as a major setback.

Independent travel for men has effectively been cut off, raising costs and limiting opportunities for those who rely on Qatar as a transit point.

“This is going to affect a lot of Nigerians who fly Qatar Airways to Asia or Europe.

“For men, it is practically a travel ban if they are not going with their family,” Vanguard gathered.

Qatar says the policy is aimed at stopping overstays, but for Nigeria, the restrictions risk straining ties and cutting people-to-people exchanges.

Male travellers in particular now face the burden of either cancelling plans or restructuring trips under stricter and more expensive conditions.

This is not the first time visa restrictions have created friction.

In 2019, then Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, appealed to Qatar to ease entry barriers for Nigerians, while in 2023, former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, urged for a fairer visa system.

Yet the new rules appear even tougher, especially on Nigerian men.

