Qatar Airways has listed Nigeria among 11 countries that must present COVID-19 results before being allowed to fly with it.

And the result, expected to be obtained within 72 hours of departure, must be from a Qatar Airways-certified laboratory.

The requirement was contained in a Public Advisory by the airline, issued on August 13, 2020.

According to the airline, other countries affected by the requirement are Bangladesh, Brazil, Iran, Iraq Pakistan and Philippines.

Others are Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Russia.

The Advisory reads: “Qatar Airways will be requiring passengers travelling from specific airports in the countries below to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test result when checking in….

“Tests must be issued within 72 hours before departure, from laboratories that are approved by Qatar Airways, and paid for at the passenger’s expense.

“Children below the age of 12 years are exempt from this test if accompanied by family members that have presented a negative test result.”

The airline then gave a list of the test centres on its website.