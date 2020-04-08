Qatar adhered to all rules for 2022 bid, says SC

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) has strongly denied the allegations contained within the court papers made public in the US Tuesday.

“They are part of a long-standing case, the subject of which is not the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process,” it said in a statement.

The SC pointed out that despite years of false claims, evidence has never been produced to demonstrate that Qatar won the rights to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 unethically or by means that contravened FIFA’s strict bidding rules.

The SC maintained that it strictly adhered to all rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process and said any claim to the contrary is baseless and will be fiercely contested.