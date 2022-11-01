Qatar 2022: Ukraine appeals to FIFA to stop Iran from tournament 

The Ukrainian Football Association has appealed to the world football governing body, FIFA to get Iran thrown out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A statement from Ukraine’s FA Monday confirmed its executive committee wants Iran to be excluded from the tournament.

It said this was for “possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine.”

Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February.

The country’s football team reached the final stage of UEFA’s qualification play-offs but were beaten by Wales in June.

FIFA to prevent Iran from competing in Qatar, suggesting Ukraine replace them.

A statement on the Ukrainian FA’s website referenced the fact the executive committee had decided to appeal to the world governing body.

But it did not mention the possibility of replacing them at the tournament.

“Taking into account media information about systematic human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Statutes, (there is the need to sanction Iran).

”…(Also,) taking into account the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran and the possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine, (we wish) to make a request to FIFA.

”…(This is for FIFA) to consider excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Iran’s opening game of the World Cup is scheduled to take place on November 21 against England.

Meanwhile, the Bosnia and Herzegovina FA has confirmed the proposed friendly with Russia on Nov. 19 has been postponed, though the intention remains for it to be played “at a future date”.