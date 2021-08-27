Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Togolese officials picked for Nigeria versus Liberia clash

World football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Togolese official, Kouassi Attiogbe, as the referee for next Friday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia.

The match, a Match Day 1 fixture in the qualifying competition, is scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The match between the Super Eagles and the Lone Star will begin at 5 p.m.

Attiogbe is to be assisted on the lines by compatriots Komlan Adiwotso (Assistant Referee 1), Limna Kabassima (Assistant Referee 2) and Yelebodom Bodjona (Fourth Official).

FIFA has also appointed Munkaila Adam from Ghana as Match Commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco will serve as Referees’ Assessor.

The match officials are expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday, while the Lone Star delegation is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 5,000-capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena on the island of Mindelo will host the Day 2 clash between the Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

That game will hold on September 7, with the Super Eagles set to leave Lagos on September 6 and return to Nigeria immediately after the match.