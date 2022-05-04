Qatar 2022: FIFA to confirm two left places in June

The final two places at this year’s World Cup will be decided in Qatar in June with global football governing body FIFA confirming the venue and match order, Wednesday.

Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host the decisive games on June 13 and June 14.

Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will meet in Doha June 7, with the winner of the match taking on Peru for a finals place on June 13.

The winning side will go into Group D alongside holders France, plus Denmark and Tunisia.

On June 14, Costa Rica will take on New Zealand for the final place at the tournament.

The winners will go into Group E alongside Spain, Germany and Japan.