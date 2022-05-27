Qatar 2022: FIFA closes ticket random selection draw sales

The Federation of International Football Associations has announced the closure of the random selection draw sales period of Sales Phase (2) for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets.

This development was confirmed via a statement on the world football governing body’s website on Thursday.

It disclosed that ticket applications can therefore no longer be submitted, changed or withdrawn.

According to the statement, applicants will be notified of the outcome of their ticket applications by email no earlier than Tuesday.

It however noted that the completion and submission of a ticket application does not guarantee that any of the tickets requested will be allocated to the ticket applicant.

The statement said: “Currently, all ticket applications are pending.

“If demand for a given match and/or ticket category exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, (a) random selection draw(s) will take place to determine which applicants are allocated tickets.

“If such tickets are not oversubscribed, the relevant tickets will be allocated to the respective applicants, subject to full payment.

“The FIFA Ticketing Centre will notify ticket applicants of the outcome of their ticket applications by email no earlier than Tuesday.

“Ticket applicants are also invited to check the details and status of their ticket applications submitted during Random Selection Draw sales period by accessing their FIFA ticketing account.”