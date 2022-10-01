Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Football

Qatar 2022: FIFA appoint Oliseh technical expert

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Former Super Eagles’ manager, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as technical expert for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Oliseh disclosed this on his Facebook page on Saturday.

“Extremely honoured to have been appointed by FIFA as a Technical Expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“In privileged company of “Sir” Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinnsman and three others.

“Work started last night.

“Qatar is looking great and ready!!,” he wrote.

Share.

Related Posts