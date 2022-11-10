Qatar 2022: Company offers Nigerians four-day packages

Hot Spot Travel and Tours has announced the creation of packages for football fans wishing to be in Qatar for the third-place and final matches of the 2022 World Cup.

Femi Soneye, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, revealed this development on Wednesday in Abuja.

Soneye, who spoke with newsmen, said the packages would provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arabian hospitality.

He added that the travel packages have been wonderfully put together to give the participants the best of both Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar.

He said: “Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture and a unique landscape.

“So, to us, it is important that the average football fan and the average tourism lover should take advantage of this FIFA World Cup to fully enjoy this Arabian dream.”

Soneye added that the packages include a four-night Economy package, starting from $3,500, and a four-night Gold package starting from $9,500 per individual.

“We also have customised packages for those wishing to watch only the final match,” he said.

The company chief executive disclosed that the Economy packages include standard or three-star deluxe hotels and the high-touch service for which Hot Spot Travels and Tours is known for.

“These include pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days and a 24-hour onsite host team to handle all of your needs,” he said.

Soneye said other packages include: three Star Hotel accommodation, return economy flight tickets from Lagos or Abuja to Doha.

He added: “We have put in place for these packages the meet-and-greet reception, match tickets, travel insurance and discover-Doha City excursion.

“We have a Gold package which includes first-class accommodation at one of Doha’s top five-star hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel.

“This package includes privately-guided tours, hand-picked by Hot Spots, including the stunning Museum of Islamic Art and popular Corniche, a waterfront promenade.

“You can also take a journey into the desert, where you’ll ride over the sand dunes on a camel and in a 4×4 vehicle, then enjoy a traditional Bedouin-style meal in a spectacular setting.”

Soneye went on to assure that travellers would enjoy befitting accommodation, whichever package they choose.

“This includes a daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days,” he said.

The CEO of Hot Spot Travel and Tours said the company’s packages are very competitive and well-planned for fans.

He said: “The take-off flight is planned for between December 15 and December 19.

“The packages have been designed so that football fans can enjoy the spirit of football while having less focus on logistics, which will be well taken care of by us.

“Sports fans can also use the opportunity to enjoy first the Fuwairit Kite Beach, built on Qatar’s northern coast.

“The resort offers thrill-seekers space to relax and unwind after a day’s activities.”

Soneye disclosed that his company had before the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup been looking at working on taking about 5,000 fans to Qatar.

“Now that we are not participating in the World Cup, we are expecting between 200 to 500 fans,” he said, lamenting Nigeria’s failure to be at Qatar 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.





