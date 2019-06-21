The Qatar World Cup 2022 organisers on Friday in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo unveiled two-times FIFA World Cup champion Cafu as an Ambassador for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The role was handed the Brazilian by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

As part of his ambassadorial role, Cafu will work alongside the SC.

This work will be in the delivery and promotion of a number of legacy programmes and infrastructure projects related to the Arab world’s first FIFA World Cup.

He joins Spain’s Xavi Hernandez, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Qatar’s Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari – who are all SC Ambassadors.