PYGG to Sanwo-Olu: We’ll walk with you for peace in Lagos

A professional youth group, Professional Youths For Good Governance, endorsed the Walk For Peace initiative of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of the way to heal the wound in the state.

The group spoke in a statement signed by the National President, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim, and Secretary, Sunday Abayomi.

It acknowledged the fatherly role the governor had been playing so far since the EndSARS protest and its aftermath, saying that his fatherly role and democratic dispositions to the protest should not be taken for granted by a few.

The PYGG said that the stage of grandstanding by a few youths in the state and their uncouth comments on the White Paper on the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry it set up to probe the EndSARS protest was a total aberration to the principle of “Omoluabi”.

The youths said the walk for peace is not only for healing but also a walk to express appreciation to Sanwo-Olu on so many youth-oriented programmes and empowerment his administration had embarked on since 2019.

The group said: We are fully ready to walk for peace with our youth oriented and focused Governor.

“We want to use this to appreciate your progressive and giant stride in sectors of the economy of the state and projects that focus on youths development.

“Professional Youths For Good Governance comprises youths who have done so well in all areas of sphere and endeavours with our membership in engineering, banking, public relations, manufacturing, medicine, academics and entertainment.

“We resolved in our monthly meeting that we are with Governor Sanwo-Olu on this noble and humble initiative for the progress of Lagos, Lagos Youths and the elders.”

The youths group assured the governor of mobilising their members across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas on the day of the Walk For Peace and at the same time seek other youths bodies to do same for the progress of good governance in the state.