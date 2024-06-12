PWYP-Nigeria inaugurates AGM 2024 Planning Committee

The Publish What You Pay (PWYP-Nigeria) has inaugurated the planning committee for its 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The AGM Planning Committee has Mary Ajayi from the South-West as the Chairperson, a statement on Tuesday said.

Dr. Ahmad Hashim North-West is the Secretary.

Other members of the PWYP AGM committee include Dr. Kayode Onipede from South West, Mohammed Baba Kuchichi from North East, Comrade Jide Afolabi from North Central, Efiom Duke from South South and Gloria Nwafor from the South East.

The Committee members were carefully selected from all the six zones of the country, while the National Steering Committee members were made automatic members.

The inauguration of the committee took place during a virtual meeting on zoom facilitated by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development and chaired by PWYP Global Chair, Monday Osasah.

The PWYP National Coordinator, Taiwo Otilolaye, charged the planning committee to liaise and work closely with the steering committee for a successful 2024 AGM.

The Terms of Reference for the PWYP AGM 2024 Committee includes choosing date for the AGM in August 2024 andorking with the Electoral Committee to conduct election into the office of National Coordinator and Deputy National Coordinator

The Electoral Committee is expected to design a format for qualifications/criteria for contesting with administrative guidance by the Steering Committee and the AGM Committee.

Osasah also charged the committee to work assiduously and effectively to achieve their terms of reference.

While inaugurating the AGM Planning Committee, he urged the members to deal with their ToR with honesty, trust and fear of God as they discharged their duties.

He congratulated the leadership of the committee on their emergence and tasked them to operate in the most transparent manner as they lead the committee, adding: “The Annual General Meeting of the PWYP is the highest organ of the Coalition in Nigeria.

“It is therefore important to manage it very well.

“The Electoral committee shall be inaugurated on a later date.”