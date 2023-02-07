PWDs: Minister restates FG’s commitment to total inclusion 

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has restated commitment of the Federal Government to the holistic inclusion of 28 million Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

Minister in charge, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq stated this during her presentation at the ministerial briefing on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Score Card 2015 to 2023 on Tuesday in Abuja.

The briefing was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Umar-Farouq said the establishment of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) was to enhance the lives of PWDs.

She said the government of Buhari was passionate about PWDs, adding that the ministry and NCPWD had done well and would continue to do the needful to ensure holistic inclusion of PWD in the development of the country.

“Nigeria currently has 28 million PWDs. The commission has developed a strategic plan from 2022 to 2026 which is to implement programmes and activities with PWDs and bring them into mainstream of development in social and humanitarian intervention in the society.

“The NCPWD has to some extent achieved a lot in making live easy and inclusive for PWD across the country.

“The Prohibition Against Discrimination of Persons with Disability Act is another strong weapon used to checkmate exploitation and abuse against PWDs across the country.

“The Act has mandated all Government Ministries and Agencies (MDAs) to reserve at least five per cent slot for the employment of PWDs.

“The National Building Code has also been reviewed to make all buildings in the country to be disability friendly to make it easy for PWDs to have easy access.

“However, we will continue to put more efforts and ensure that PWDs are holistically carried along in all sphere of humanitarian and national development,” Umar-Farouq said. NAN