PWDs: Bauchi stakeholders seek female friendly toilets

Stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector have advocated provision of improved toilets for females and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in public places in Bauchi State.

This is contained in a communique signed by Barde Gonsis at the end of a one-day validation meeting.

The meeting is on assessment of toilets in public places, held Saturday in Bauchi.

The communique said the State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) validated the assessment report and expressed readiness to fast track sustainable implementation of the User Friendly Toilets programme.

It said the Agency in partnership with the WaterAid Nigeria would construct and improve toilets in motor parks and markets across the state.

“The project will favour women, girls and PWDs to improve hygiene, sanitation and dignity of women to be able to utilise it without difficulties,” it said.

The communique said the validation meeting was conducted with consultants who supported the assessment process at 54 public toilets in six local government areas of the state

The exercise, it said, supported by WaterAid was conducted in collaboration between the BASEPA and the Women Development Association for Self-Sustenance (WODASS).

It listed the councils to include: Katagum, Shira, Alkaleri, Ningi, Misau and Bauchi, adding that the exercise aimed at promoting gender friendly toilets to end open defecation in the state.

“The strategy of partnership with the government is to support the process through sustainability and ownership as well as inclusion through government policies.

“Toilets must be female friendly and detail the essential desirable features needed to make it so”.

The communique also called for increased gender sensitivity in town planning on sanitation to change narratives to achieve female friendly toilets in the State.