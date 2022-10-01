PwC trains journalists on effective media reportage

PwC Nigeria, a leading professional services firm, has trained over 80 journalists across traditional and new media platforms to enhance their capacities and abilities to execute their duties effectively.

According to a statement Saturday in Lagos, the journalists were engaged at the PwC Nigeria annual Capability Enhancement Workshop that was held virtually.

Partner and Africa Tax Leader, PwC, Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy said the workshop featured insightful presentations on various topics by subject matter specialists with the aim of building the capacity of journalists.

This, Oyedele explained, would position the media practitioners to take advantage of future opportunities.

He noted that the annual workshop, which was now in its ninth year, with over 500 journalists benefitting from the training over the years, was a major component of PwC Nigeria’s Corporate Responsibility strategy.

Oyedele said that the training was instituted in recognition of the very important role of the media in society and in particular, the role that the media in Nigeria has and continued to play in informing and educating the public.

“Our support for the media through this workshop and the media excellence award is in line with our purpose which is to build trust in society and solve important problems.

“It is a demonstration of our strong belief that to deepen democracy and ensure good governance, the media must perform its role optimally and professionally.

“This is reflected in the quality of reporting, in the capacity of individual journalists to carry out research and investigations, in the independence of editorial judgments, and in their ability to use technology as an enabler,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presentations at the workshop included a session on “National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy: Implications for the media,” facilitated by Mrs Nkiru Aimienoho, Associate Director Cybersecurity, Privacy & Resilience, PwC Nigeria.

Also, Dr Andrew Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria, facilitated a session on “Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025: Lessons from the past and insights for the future”.

The final session was on “Reporting Politics and the Economy: Critical Questions and Expectations for Nigeria’s Next Political Leaders,” facilitated by Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner & Africa Tax Leader, PwC.

NAN also reports that the capacity enhancement workshop precedes the award galanite for the announcement of winners of this year’s PwC Media Excellence Awards, scheduled to hold virtually on October 6.

NAN